Made In Abyss Season 2 Shares Release Window With New Poster

Made In Abyss first began in in 2012 and over the course of ten years has told the story of Riko attempting to find her mother while descending into a pit that only gets worse as she gets further down. With the anime franchise receiving a first season of its anime along with three original movies that further explored the dark world, the series has announced when fans can expect Riko and company to return for season two with a new poster featuring our trio of protagonists.

The second season of Made In Abyss is running with the title of The Golden City And The Scorching Sun, with the series set to bring back the original voice actors for the main cast including Miyu Tomita as Riko, Mariya Ise as Reg, and Shiori Izawa as Nanachi. Made In Abyss has become quite the popular franchise, not just with its first season, but also with three films dedicated to the series in the forms of Journey’s Dawn, Wandering Twilight, Dawn of the Deep Soul. With the first season originally becoming an Amazon Video exclusive, it will be interesting to see if the same can be said for the upcoming second season.

The Official Twitter Account for Made In Abyss shared a brand new poster featuring the main trio of the series, while also confirming that fans can expect the dark anime series to arrive this summer in July, with The Golden City And The Scorching Sun set to dive into plenty of revelations for our heroes:

Made In Abyss not only received three feature-length films, but it also got a video game of its own via Made In Abyss: Binary Star Falling Into Darkness, a three-dimensional role-playing game that attempts to capture the aesthetic of the series. The series has quite the devoted fanbase, with the film Dawn of the Deep Soul being so emotional that is actually made a room full of Japanese wrestlers cry as a result.

