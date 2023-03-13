Mafia 4 Update Sheds Light on Release Date

According to previous reports from reputable sources, a new Mafia game -- tentatively dubbed Mafia 4 -- is in development at Hangar 13, the studio responsible for Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. Hangar 13 and its parent company, 2K, have yet to validate these rumors with any type of official announcement, and according to a new update, this may not be happening anytime soon because according to this update, the game is still in pre-production.

What does pre-production mean in game development? Well, it often means the game has not entered full production yet and is still in the conceptual stage in some capacity. If this is the case, it would be quite surprising, since it's been three years since the release of the Mafia remake and seven years since Mafia III. If the game is still in pre-production, what the heck has been going on for the past three years at Hangar 13?

As for the update, it comes from a new Hangar 13 job listing over on LinkedIn for the position of Tools Engineer. The position itself isn't notable, but the job listing notes applicants will be working on an unannounced game currently in pre-production. It also notes that said game is being made in Unreal Engine 5, which the aforementioned reports also claimed.

"Hangar 13 is looking for a highly self-motivated Tools programmer who enjoys a collaborative and creative work environment. Tools programmers work directly with content creators to give them the power to create amazing experiences and to support our culture of iterative design to make AAA games. Create and maintain tools for an unannounced multi-platform game currently in pre-production using Unreal Engine 5."

it's possible this is outdated and inaccurate information, and it's also possible this job listing isn't for a new Mafia game. It's important to keep both of these things in mind and take everything here with a grain of salt. At the moment of publishing, neither Hangar 13 nor 2K have addressed the speculation created by the job listing. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.