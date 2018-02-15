Massive Layoffs Hit Mafia III Developer Hangar 13

The studio behind Mafia III just released a statement about a massive wave of layoffs that have impacted the company. It is never an easy situation to deal with and many are having to find their professional homes elsewhere.

The unfortunate news was officially confirmed by Kotaku when 2K provided a statement regarding circulating rumors. The spokeman for the company did not provide their name, but they did offer a confirmation on the rising reports. This is what they had to say in their official statement:

“2K can confirm that there have been staff reductions at Hangar 13 in order to ensure that the studio’s resources are properly aligned with its long-term development plans. These reductions will not influence 2K’s ability to create and deliver its products that are currently in development. We never take these matters lightly, and are working with the affected employees to support them and explore potential opportunities throughout our organization.”

Though the number of affected employees was not named, multiple sources are stating that it was a large portion of the Hangar 13 team. The California-based studio has been busy working on several protoypes for their next big project, including a “fight to music” type game that allowed players to create music with their sick fighting moves.

Hangar 13’s first project, however, was Mafia III which was met with an overall successful launch. This is the latest in several huge layoffs in the gaming industry. We offer our thoughts to the employees, and families, affected by this critical business decision.

To show off your support for Hangar 13, you can check out their game Mafia III:

It’s 1968 and after years of combat in Vietnam, Lincoln Clay knows this truth: family isn’t who you’re born with, it’s who you die for. Now back home in New Bordeaux, Lincoln is set on escaping a criminal past. But when his surrogate family, the black mob, is betrayed and wiped out by the Italian Mafia, Lincoln builds a new family on the ashes of the old and blazes a path of military-grade revenge through those responsible. Intense gun fights, visceral hand-to-hand combat, white knuckle driving and street smarts will all be needed. But with the right crew, tough decisions and some dirty hands, it’s possible to make it to the top of the city’s underworld.

NEW BORDEAUX, A REIMAGINED 1968 NEW ORLEANS:

A vast, diverse and seedy open world ruled by the mob and corrupt officials and richly detailed with the sights, sounds and emotionally-charged social atmosphere of the era.

AN UNINTENDED AND LETHAL ANTI-HERO:

Be Lincoln Clay, an orphan and Vietnam veteran hell bent on revenge against the Italian Mafia for the brutal slaughter of the black mob, the closest thing to family he’s ever had.

REVENGE YOUR WAY:

Choose your own personal play-style, from brute force and blazing guns to stalk-and-kill tactics as you use Lincoln’s military training and gathered intel to tear down the Italian Mafia.

A NEW FAMILY ON THE ASHES OF THE OLD:

Build a new criminal empire in your own unique way by deciding which of your lieutenants you reward, and which you betray…