Mafia: The Old Country Footage and Release Window Leaked

The Game Awards are set to take place later tonight, and we’ve known for several days now that Mafia: The Old Country will be one of the games featured during the broadcast. Ahead of the full reveal, footage and release details have leaked online. A brief advertisement for the game has been uploaded to YouTube ahead of time, showing some footage from cut scenes and potentially some gameplay. The clip is very brief, and once it’s finished, the screen shows that the game’s release window has been narrowed down since the initial announcement at Gamescom Opening Night Live. Apparently, we’ll be seeing Mafia: The Old Country in summer 2025.

In total, the footage lasts for only about 15 seconds, but it does a nice job establishing the time period and tone of the game. Mafia: The Old Country will be a prequel to the rest of the series, set in Sicily in the 1900s. From the snippet shown so far, developer Hangar 13 has done a great job channeling the era, and it feels like a flashback you’d expect to see in a classic movie about the mafia. It’s safe to presume we’ll see a much more substantial trailer later tonight, so nothing shown here is too big of a spoiler. However, fans that want to go in cold might want to avoid watching the clip. Everyone else can find it in the Bluesky post from user Rubikx107 embedded below.

BREAKING NEWS : The trailer for the upcoming game mafia the old country leaked online.. The release date should be in summer of 2025 , more info will be shown in game awards of 2024 .@gameawards.bsky.social #mafia #gaming #news #gameawards — Rubikx107 (@rubikx107.bsky.social) 2024-12-12T12:05:15.758Z

Hopefully we’ll get a lot more details about Mafia: The Old Country at The Game Awards. While we do know the game’s setting and time period, there’s still a lot we don’t know about the story and cast. The developers have emphasized that the new game will feature “authentic realism and rich storytelling,” so hopefully we’ll get a better feel for that in the full trailer. After all, the best mafia stories are the ones with the most compelling narratives! The brief snippet above has reconfirmed the game’s platforms, with The Old Country coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

It’s not too unusual for these types of leaks to happen ahead of The Game Awards. It’s a big show, and it’s hard to keep everything under wraps ahead of time. In the case of Mafia: The Old Country, this is actually a pretty minor leak, as we’ve had some years where full trailers have gone up ahead of time, or been shared to social media. Thus far, we haven’t had a lot in terms of true leaks, and that’s actually kind of unusual for the show. For those that look forward to watching every year, that’s certainly a good thing, as it makes the surprises all the more surprising.

What do you think of this brief bit of footage from Mafia: The Old Country? Are you planning on tuning in for The Game Awards tonight? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!