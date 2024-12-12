How to Watch The Game Awards 2024 & What to Expect

The Game Awards 2024 are just around the corner and, if this year of games is anything to go by, it’s one not to be missed. Furthermore, the many games already being teased to show up are some that gamers have been highly anticipating for quite some time. If this is your first time watching the Game Awards or have been a fan since it started a decade ago (like myself), we have everything you need to know for watching the show and what to expect.

How to Watch The Game Awards 2024

There are a few ways to get in on the fun at The Game Awards, some a lot more convenient than others. The first is to attend the show in Los Angeles, CA at the Peacock Theater, which is where the awards were held in for the last two years (2022 and 2023). If you are in the area, tickets are still available as of writing. However, like many others, the trip may be a bit too long or expensive. Fortunately, The Game Awards 2024 will be live-streamed around the world. The main platforms are YouTube, Twitch, X/Twitter, Facebook Live, Instagram, and TikTok, all on the official channels.

What Time Does The Game Awards Start?

This year, The Game Awards start at 5pm PST/7pm CT/8pm EST on December 12th. It’s important to note that a pre-show will also happen, much like it has in the past. The pre-show, called the Opening Act, starts at 4:30pm PST/6:30pm CT/7:30pm EST, roughly 30 minutes before the main show. In it, some of the awards, usually the esports and sports categories, will be given out, as well as a good bit of game reveals and trailers. Last year, there were trailers for The Case of the Golden Idol, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake, and one of 2024’s Game of the Year contenders, Metaphor: ReFantazio. Returning to host Opening Act is former IGN host Sydnee Goodman, who has hosted the preshow since 2019.

What to Expect at The Game Awards 2024?

The Awards

As the Game Awards are about awards, there will be plenty of trophies given to the winners of their respective categories. There is some fierce competition this year, especially in the Game of the Year race. Those nominees are down below:

The rest of the nominations can be found here. Leading the charge are Astro Bot and Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, each with 7 nominations. Behind them is Metaphor: ReFantazio with 6 nominations and Balatro, Black Myth: Wukong, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and Silent Hill 2, each garnering 5 spots in a variety of categories. Last year, Baldur’s Gate III went home with the big prize of Game of the Year, alongside Player’s Choice, Best Multiplayer, Best RPG, Best Community Support, and Best Performance for Neil Newbon’s role as the lovable vampire Astarion.

The Presenters and Performers

In terms of who will be showing up, some promising folks are already lined up to present. And, in typical Geoff fashion, there are some Muppets in attendance. This list will be updated as they are announced, but for right now, the presenters are as follows:

Furthermore, as is tradition with The Game Awards, there will be performers. This year, there are some rather interesting ones, though they have gaming relations like Arcane and Fortnite. Also, the Game Awards Orchestra is returning with Lorne Balfe composing. And yes, the Flute Guy, Pedro Eustache, will be back. The ones confirmed to appear this year are:

Twenty-One Pilots (featured in Arcane Season Two)

d4vk (featured in Arcane Season Two)

Royal and the Serpent (featured in Arcane Season Two)

Snoop Dogg (featured in Fortnite)

The Reveals

Of course, you can’t have a celebration of games without teasing what the future has in store. Lucky for viewers, some of those have been announced to show up. Those games, as far as what has been announced so far, are:

Tekken 8 (final Year One season pass character)

Borderlands 4 (first gameplay trailer)

Mafia: The Old Country (first full look)

Warframe: 1999 (announcement from creative director Rebb Ford)

Next Hazelight Studios Project (led by Josef Fares, GOTY winner It Takes Two)

Palworld (announcement)

Dying Light: The Beast (announcement)

STALCRAFT: X (announcement)

Hunt: Showdown: 1896 & Post Malone’s Murder Circus (special trailer)

As for the rest, it’s mostly up to speculation. This year does mark the tenth anniversary of the Game Awards, so there may be some great stuff in store. However, some frequent collaborators like Microsoft and Nintendo may show up in some way, as well as past nominated studios. With the loss of E3, many companies may seek out The Game Awards as a way to show off their game. Last year, there were the reveals of Kojima Productions’ OD, Arkane and Bethesda’s Marvel’s Blade, Capcom’s Monster Hunter Wilds, Square Enix’s Visions of Mana, and five remakes of classic SEGA games (Golden Axe, Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi). Overall, this Game Awards is shaping up to be a celebration like no other and now, you’re all ready to celebrate it.