Magic: Legends Reveals Release Details and New Character Class Information

Magic: Legends, the upcoming top-down MMO action RPG based on the popular card game Magic: The Gathering, has started to reveal a bunch of new information about itself. In addition to the first gameplay trailer that recently made the rounds, the game has announced release details like platforms as well as some character class information.

Specifically, Magic: Legends from Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios will debut on PC in 2020, followed by an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release in 2021. A beta test is set to start this spring, though no definitive dates have been attached, and players will have access to two different classes (Planeswalkers) in the form of the Geomancer and Mind Mage.

Here’s how Magic: Legends describes the first two character classes that have been revealed:

“The Geomancer draws upon the power of the Earth to pummel enemies in close quarters with devastating stone and lava attacks. They are capable of absorbing blows that would otherwise incapacitate other Planeswalkers with their rock shield. Geomancers prefer to call upon creatures like goblins, kavu and earth elementals.”

“The Mind Mage personifies cool intellect. As a Planeswalker that focuses on psychic powers, they can battle enemies from a safe distance, controlling projectiles with telekinetic powers, and lock down dangerous foes with spells that put them to sleep, or turn them against their allies.”

“Our entire team was overwhelmed by the incredible response we received from gamers and Magic: The Gathering fans when we announced Magic: Legends last month,” Stephen Ricossa, executive producer for Magic: Legends, said as part of the press release revealing the new information. “Now, we’re excited to reveal a first look at what makes this game truly special. We can’t wait for players to assume the role of a Planeswalker and collect powerful spells to take on some of the most dangerous adversaries in the known multiverse.”

Magic: Legends does not currently have an official release date, though it is set to debut on PC in 2020, followed by an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 release in 2021. The game is from Perfect World Entertainment, Cryptic Studios, and Wizards of the Coast. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering , the card game on which the new MMO is based, right here.