Magic the Gathering x Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossover Pre-Orders Are Up On Amazon

The latest Magic: The Gathering crossover brings the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender into the game starting on November 21, 2025. You can get in on the game on day 1 thanks to Amazon, who now have pre-orders up for a wide range of items that include a Beginner Box, Booster Boxes, and a $70 bundle that comes fully loaded with accessories like an exclusive foil promo card, a spindown life counter, Land cards, and much more. Read on for a full breakdown of the MTG x Avatar: The Last Airbender release followed by some important dates that players should mark on their calendar.

MTG x Avatar: The Last Airbender Crossover Product List

Play Boosters ($6.99 per pack / $209.70 for 30): The standard booster packs for the set.

($6.99 per pack / $209.70 for 30): The standard booster packs for the set. Collector Boosters ($37.99): These packs contain cards with unique foil treatments and could include and ultra-rare headliner card.

($37.99): These packs contain cards with unique foil treatments and could include and ultra-rare headliner card. Bundle ($69.99): This Bundle includes 9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters (each containing 14 cards), 1 Traditional Foil promo card with Bundle-exclusive alternate art, 15 Traditional Foil Land cards (5 with full art), 15 nonfoil Basic Land cards (5 with full art), 1 oversized Spindown life counter, 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender card storage box, and 2 reference cards.

($69.99): This Bundle includes 9 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters (each containing 14 cards), 1 Traditional Foil promo card with Bundle-exclusive alternate art, 15 Traditional Foil Land cards (5 with full art), 15 nonfoil Basic Land cards (5 with full art), 1 oversized Spindown life counter, 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender card storage box, and 2 reference cards. Commander’s Bun d le ($109.99): 9 Play Boosters, 1 Collector Booster, 5 Borderless cards popular in Commander, 15 Traditional Foil Land cards (5 with full art), 15 regular Land cards (5 with full art), 1 Click Wheel life counter, 1 card storage box

($109.99): 9 Play Boosters, 1 Collector Booster, 5 Borderless cards popular in Commander, 15 Traditional Foil Land cards (5 with full art), 15 regular Land cards (5 with full art), 1 Click Wheel life counter, 1 card storage box Beginner Box ($34.99): Designed for new players, this box contains everything you need to get started and learn how to play.

($34.99): Designed for new players, this box contains everything you need to get started and learn how to play. Scene Boxes ($41.99): These boxes come in two versions: “The Black Sun Invasion” and “Tea Time At The Jasmine Dragon.” Each contains six borderless scene cards that form a larger image, an easel for display, and three Play Boosters.

($41.99): These boxes come in two versions: “The Black Sun Invasion” and “Tea Time At The Jasmine Dragon.” Each contains six borderless scene cards that form a larger image, an easel for display, and three Play Boosters. Jumpstart Boosters ($6.99 each / $167.76 for 25) These packs are designed for quick and casual play. Combine two themed Jumpstart packs to create a ready-to-play deck.