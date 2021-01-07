Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Kaldheim Cards and Mechanics

Magic: The Gathering publisher Wizards of the Coast has revealed a whole slew of new details and cards from the upcoming Kaldheim set today. That includes new characters, mechanics, designs, and more. The set also includes Magic: The Gathering's first nonbinary planeswalker, Niko Aris. As expected, there seems to be a major emphasis on "snow" in the set, which is scheduled to release first on Magic: The Gathering Arena on January 28th and elsewhere on February 5th.

The upcoming Kaldheim set specifically introduces two new card mechanics in the form of Boast and Foretell. Boast abilities can be activated only if a creature attacked this turn, while Foretell lets players exile cards from their hand face down in order to later cast it for the Foretell cost. Kaldheim also sees the return of previously introduced mechanics like modal double face cards, sagas, and snow-covered lands.

In addition to the above, Kaldheim also includes special showcase frames with what Wizards of the Coast describes as "a hand-chiseled look never seen on a Magic card before." These frames are largely confined to the various legends included in the set, including Halvar, God of Battle, Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor, and more.

As noted above, the new Magic: The Gathering set, Kaldheim, is set to release first on Magic: The Gathering Arena on January 28th and then elsewhere on February 5th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the popular card game from Wizards of the Coast right here.

