Magic: The Gathering Celebrates Black History Month With New Secret Lair Drop

Magic: The Gathering will celebrate Black History Month with a new Secret Lair Drop called Black Is Magic. Set to go up for preorder on February 22nd, proceeds from the new set of alternate art Magic: The Gathering cards will support Black Girls CODE, and group dedicated to teaching girls of color to code, design video games, and pursue digital arts and trades. According to Wizards of the Coast, Black is Magic's goal is to support different expressions of Black identity in Magic: The Gathering. Here's the official product description from Wizards of the Coast:

"Each card was illustrated by a Black artist who brought their unique art style to the drop. Ernanda Souza interprets Shalai, Voice of Plenty as a guardian angel who protects and shields the people. Ejiwa 'Edge' Ebenebe gives us a Ponder that honors elders and African spiritual tradition. Hillary Wilson illustrates Cultivate, a card that acknowledges the need for the past and present to reconcile for a healthier future. Dani Pendergast depicts a moment of calm for Magic's first Black female Planeswalker, Kaya, Ghost Assassin, directly after the War of the Spark. KNIIO celebrates the joys of Black fatherhood by showing us a rare moment in the life of Teferi, Hero of Dominaria. Thomas Zenteno shows us a Sol Ring unlike any other, drawing inspiration from the beautiful jewelry tradition of the Maasai tribe. And finally, Julio Reyna honors the child in all of us with Path of Ancestry, reflecting on Magic's Black history and its origins in Jamuraa."

Each Black is Magic set comes with seven borderless cards available in foil or non-foil formats. Keep reading to see each of the alternates arts included in the collection. Black Is Magic goes up for pre-order from February 22nd through March 31st.