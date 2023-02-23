Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One Compleat Edition Is In Stock

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Magic: The Gathering Phyrexia: All Will Be One is one of the most exciting sets to drop from Wizards of the Coast in some time, and the Compleat Edition is the ultimate Phyrexia bundle, so it stands to reason that fans might have trouble getting their hands on it. Fortunately, the Compleat Edition was available to pre-order at the standard $79.99 price at the time of writing if you know where to look.

Currently, the Phyrexia: All Will Be One MTG Compleat set is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout during the month of February plus their mint condition guarantee for collectors). The set was unavailable at following retailers, but that might change with the launch date coming up fast:

The Compleat bundle features a booster that contains 12 cards with an exclusive raised foil oil-slick treatment, 12 set boosters, and other goodies that are outlined below.

1 Compleat Edition booster-12 Oil Slick Raised Foil cards, with 2 Mythic Rares + 10 Basic Lands (2 of each type)

1 Exclusive Phyrexian Language Traditional Foil Rare promo card-Phyrexian Arena

40 Traditional Foil Land cards that celebrate the glory of Phyrexia-20 Phyrexianized Lands + 20 Panorama Full-Art Lands

12 Phyrexia: All Will Be One Set Boosters-the best MTG boosters to open just for fun

1 Compleat Edition-exclusive foil card box

Additional details about MTG Phyrexia: All Will Be One can be found here. You can also find additional options to play the game here on Amazon.