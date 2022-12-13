Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One

On Tuesday, Wizards of the Coast revealed the first look at Phyrexia: All Will Be One, its next major expansion set. The set continues the story begun in Dominaria United and continued in The Brothers' War, with Phrexia on the rise as it reaches out across Magic's Multiverse. The first look was revealed during Wizards of the Coast's WeeklyMTG stream on the Magic: The Gathering Twitch channel and confirmed that Phyrexia: All Will Be One is set on New Phyrexia, the plane formerly known as Mirrodin, where Phyrexia is reaching out across the planes and some few Mirrans still resist.

Phyrexia: All Will Be One's global tabletop release is set for February 10th. Preorders are live now.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Phyrexia: All Will Be One will offer new renditions of 10 heroic planeswalkers who seek to challenge Elesh Norn, the mother of machines legions. Those planeswalkers are:

Jace, the Mind Sculptor

Kaito Shizuki

Kaya the Inexorable

Koth, Fire of Resistance

Lukka, Coppercoat Outcast

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Nissa, Who Shakes the World

Tyvar Kell

Vraska, Swarm's Eminence

The Wandering Emperor

Elesh Norn's forces include some of these planeswalkers' former allies, compleated and turned to the side of the Phyrexians. Artists like manga legends Junji Ito and others will contribute to Phyrexia: All Will Be One's borderless manga treatments for certain Phyrexians and reimaginings of some heroes., emphasizing the body-horror aspect of the Phyrexian threat.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

In addition to the main set, there will be two new Phyrexia: All Will Be One Commander decks: Corrupting Influence (White/Black/Green) and Rebellion Rising (Red/White). Each will include a sample Collector Booster pack.

The Phyrexia: All Will Be One Bundle: Complete Edition releases on March 3rd with oil-slick raised foil treatments, which are new to Magic: The Gathering. There are also three upcoming Phyrexian-themed Secret Lair drops that will also be available closer to the main release date.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Playing at a Phyrexia: All Will Be One prerelease event also gives players a shot to take home one of four Magic 30th-anniversary promo cards: Kor Haven, Vindicate, Exalted Angel, or Temple of the False God. The important dates leading up to and around the release of Phyrexia: All Will Be One follow: