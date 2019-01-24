‘Magic: The Gathering’: Hasbro and eBay Reveal ‘Ravnica Allegiance’ Mythic Edition

Magic: The Gathering fans can get their hands on an exclusive edition of Ravnica Allegiance, but you’ll want to grab one quick.

Wizards of the Coast is releasing the Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition on the Hasbro eBay store at 2 p.m. cst (12 p.m. pst), and it’s impressive. The 80th Magic expansion is only the second Mythic edition since Magic: The Gathering first released, and there is a limit of two per customer while supplies last.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the asking price of $249.99 fans will get a slick collectible box and eight exclusive Planeswalkers with premium foiling and full bleed artwork, and you can take a look at the exclusive Planeswalkers in the next slides. You can order yours right here, but you might want to hurry because these are limited.

“As one of the world’s largest marketplaces, eBay has a massive community of collectible games and gamers – many of whom are Magic: The Gathering fans. When approached about the opportunity to use the power of our platform with Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast to bring together our communities, we jumped at the chance to exclusively connect our 177 million buyers around the world with this limited-edition release of Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition.” – Sam Bright, Vice President of Soft Goods, eBay North America.

Ravnica Allegiance picks up where Guilds of Ravnica ended, and you can check out the official description below.

“Ravnica Allegiance continues raising the stake from Guilds of Ravnica. The whole world seems on the brink of war, and the allies of Nicol Bolas are accumulating power as the guilds vie for dominance.”

Hit the next slide to check out the Magic; The Gathering Ravnica Allegiance Mythic Edition!

Booster Packs

Exclusive Planeswalkers

Collectible Box

The Fancy Packaging

The Whole Set