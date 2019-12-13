Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Theros: Beyond Death Trailer

Wizards of the Coast revealed a new cinematic trailer for the upcoming card set Theros: Beyond Death at tonight’s The Game Awards! While it doesn’t exactly detail any specific cards, it’s a terrifying look at what the set is — at least thematically — about that should stick with folks as fans wait for the set itself to release in late January 2020.

The new set, which we’ve known about for some months now, will have more than 250 new cards, but fans don’t have to wait until release to find out more information about them. In addition to sharing new information about the set’s mechanics and a couple example cards, there’s a new Magic: The Gathering Arena — the digital game — event celebrating The Game Awards and the new Theros: Beyond Death trailer that includes the ability to use ten all-new Theros: Beyond Death cards before they’re available any other way.

Betrayed by the gods. Banished to the underworld. Rise up and escape your fate.#MTGTheros is available everywhere 1/24. Play in a Prerelease at your local game store 1/17-1/19. Learn how to preorder at https://t.co/PRoAG2INPy pic.twitter.com/uLA5bEO1g2 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) December 13, 2019

Here’s how the press release for the Theros: Beyond Death cinematic describes the trailer:

“The trailer transports fans to the afterlife of Theros and showcases fan-favorite knight, Elspeth Tirel, as she seeks to escape from the underworld. But nightmares from her past, as well as the Gods themselves, stand in the way of her quest.”

Get ready for the most Power packed event we’ve had yet! Jump on #MTGArena right now to play with the Moxen, Black Lotus, AND ten all new #MTGTheros cards in our special @TheGameAwards After Party event. pic.twitter.com/nBxA7g0VXF — MTG Arena (@MTG_Arena) December 13, 2019

What do you think about what we’ve seen of the upcoming Theros: Beyond Death card set so far? Are you excited to check out the special event in MTG Arena? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Theros: Beyond Death is set to officially release on January 24, 2020. Prerelease, as is common with basically every Magic: The Gathering set, will take place the weekend of January 17 to January 19, 2020. The special MTG Arena event is already live. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Magic: The Gathering right here.