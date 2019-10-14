Magic: The Gathering Reveals Release Dates for Two Upcoming Sets

Magic: The Gathering, the popular digital and physical card game from Wizards of the Coast, has announced the release dates for two sets that’ll release in 2020. Theros: Beyond Death and Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths were both announced earlier this year, but other than a broad launch window and release order, not much had been known about either beyond some broad narrative bits from the initial announcement. Until now.

Specifically, according to Wizards of the Coast, the two upcoming sets Theros: Beyond Death and Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths will release on January 24, 2020 and April 24, 2020, respectively. Each will also have a pre-release event a week prior to officially releasing, which is typical for just about every single Magic: The Gathering set.

We’re happy to announce the release dates for two upcoming sets in 2020! Theros: Beyond Death, coming 24th Jan. Pre-release 17th-19th Jan.

Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths, coming 24th April. Pre-release 17th-19th April. See our latest product announcements https://t.co/UxcV6wBC82 pic.twitter.com/XOmE2BvHVC — Magic Europe (@Wizards_MagicEU) October 11, 2019

The release dates were revealed as part of the game’s weekly video stream along with other mysterious announcements. While the names and order of the two sets were already known in addition to what appears to be the vast majority of 2020’s release slate, the precise release dates were not. Other sets that will release in 2020, such as Core 2021 and Zendikar Rising, do not currently have release dates attached.

