New 2D Mario Game Reportedly in Development at Nintendo

A recent report has claimed that Nintendo is currently working on a new 2D Mario video game that will assumedly come to Switch in the future. Since Nintendo first became a major player in the video game industry back in the 1980s, 2D Mario games have appeared on virtually every Nintendo console. To date, the Nintendo Switch has received two games in this style with Super Mario Maker 2 and the Wii U port New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. Now, it sounds like a new entry in the series could be on the way, but it might feature some notable differences from past installments.

According to a gaming industry insider that goes by the name Zippo, Nintendo is actively developing an all-new 2D Mario game. Although details are sparse, this report claims that the entry will drop the "New Super" titling format that has been seen with a number of 2D Mario titles dating back to the Nintendo DS. Additionally, this game is said to be quite far along with its development which means that Nintendo could be finishing the project quite soon. It's also claimed that the new Mario title will feature online multiplayer and will also boast an art style that may "take some people by surprise."

Speaking more about the release of this new Mario game, it was shared that Nintendo could opt to release it at some point in the company's 2023 or 2024 fiscal year. Assuming that this is accurate, it would clearly mean that the game is going to launch on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

While it's worth taking this report with a grain of salt, it shouldn't be much of a surprise if Nintendo does release a new 2D Mario game relatively soon. As mentioned, Mario games in this style have been released by Nintendo dating back to the days of the NES. Given that Super Mario Maker 2 launched all the way back in 2019, it would seem that we're due for a new game in this format to come about before long.

