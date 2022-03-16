Mario Kart 8 Surprises Fans With Course Upgrade

On March 18, the first wave of DLC courses apart of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will release via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED, and it looks like Nintendo has snuck at least one upgrade into this wave of courses. In addition to several other courses, the first wave of the Booster Course Pass will add Coconut Mall to the game. For those not familiar with the history of Mario Kart, Coconut Mall is the second course of the Flower Cup in Mario Kart Wii. In other words, it’s 14 years old and thus in obvious need of some touch-up work. That said, when the course was first revealed for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it looked like there was minimal touch-up work, if any. Well, this has changed.

Today, ahead of the release of the first wave of DLC courses, Nintendo shared new screenshots of said courses via Twitter. And as many have pointed out, Coconut Mall has gotten a visual upgrade since its inclusion was revealed. The upgrade isn’t substantial, but it does show an increase in color and vibrancy. That said, for some strange reason, the actual track (the road) looks less detailed.

Below, you can check out the difference for yourself:

Of course, the idea that a 14-year-old course is being updated and improved for re-release isn’t very surprising, however, when the course was first revealed for Booster Course Pass, it did not have these improvements, so these tweaks have caught Nintendo fans by surprise.

For now, it remains to be seen just how much other courses have been improved, if at all. So far, this has been the biggest noticeable upgrade, and while some are loving it, others are less impressed.

