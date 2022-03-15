Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Director Teases New Game

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai — who is also the creator of the Nintendo series — has teased his new and next game, though, right now, it remains to be seen if it’s a new Super Smash Bros. game. Sakurai is best known for the platform fighter series, but he also has director credits on Kirby and Kid Icarus. That said, the chances Sakurai is working on these two series are slim, as the former is active without him while the latter has been put on ice. While it’s likely this mystery game is the next Super Smash Bros. game, this hasn’t been confirmed, nor has Sakurai even hinted as much.

The tease came during Sakurai’s acceptance speech for winning Famitsu’s Most Valuable Creator Award. During this speech, according to a translation from Kody Nokolo, Sakurai noted that he’s been quiet lately, but he has indeed been working on something that he implies has been a lot of hard work. And that’s the extent of the very brief and vague tease.

“Sakurai gave some remarks on winning Famitsu’s Most Valuable Creator Award,” writes Nokolo. “Though he’s been silent, he’s been working on something. His eyes might be a little tired after it. He thinks of the award as one for Smash Ultimate’s staff and contributors since it’s all thanks to them!”

Due to the fact that this information comes through translation, it should be taken with a grain of salt. Information that comes through translation is sometimes absent of vital context and meaning.

