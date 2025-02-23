New Mario Kart May Be Removing a Huge Mario Kart 8 Gameplay Feature

The new Mario Kart game for Nintendo Switch 2 may be removing a huge feature that was introduced with Mario Kart 8. Since last month’s announcement of a new Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo has not said a word about the next Mario Kart game. Nintendo fans still don’t even have a title for the game, let alone any details on the gameplay or anything super salient like a release date. In the absence of information though there is always speculation. The new Mario Kart for Nintendo Switch 2 is no exception. To this end, some Mario Kart fans are convinced that there is evidence in the reveal footage of the game that a major Mario Kart 8 feature has been scrapped, or at least substantially changed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

More specifically, over on the Mario Kart Reddit page is a post that shares “evidence” that the anti-gravity mechanic introduced in Mario Kart 8 will not be in the new Switch 2 Mario Kart.

What is the evidence? Well, you have to look very hard to see it, but there is now a fork on both side of the wheels, which is a change from Mario Kart 8 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which have forks on both sides of the wheels. And this is so the wheels can turn for anti-gravity mode. The obvious conclusion is that anti-gravity has been removed, and this could make sense if the game is a reboot of the Mario Kart franchise, which some previous speculation suggests. It is also possible this is just an aesthetic change that has not impact on gameplay. Right now, it is impossible to say.

Some fans in the comments of the post are obviously receptive to this idea as they never liked the mechanic, but others note it would be a large change. While it was only added in Mario Kart 8, MK8 has been the main Mario Kart for 11 years, which is about a third of the series existence.

“It would feel like a big change if there’s no anti gravity. It’s been apart of our Mario Kart experiences for the last 11 years,” reads one of the comments on the post above.

Meanwhile, some Mario Kart fans have pointed out that if this change has been made, then it would presumably mean no MK8 tracks in the new game unless Nintendo was going to redesign them, which it has done in the past, but not often.

Unfortunately, right now all we have is speculation. That said, for more Mario Kart speculation — as well as all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks — click here.