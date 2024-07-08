Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on Sale For One of its Lowest Prices Ever

If you somehow haven’t purchased Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for Nintendo Switch to this point, a new sale on the game has brought it to one of its lowest prices ever. Released in the first year of the Switch’s life cycle, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has essentially never not been the highest-selling title on the platform. To this point, MK8D has sold 61.97 million copies, which over 15 million units above the next best-selling game on Switch. Now, if you’ve been holding off for one reason or another to add the latest Mario Kart entry to your own Switch library, a new offer is worth pouncing on.

Over at Walmart, the retail giant has slashed the price of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe by a whopping 50% and is now selling it for $29.99. This matches the lowest price that Walmart has ever sold MK8D for, which means that a deal this good likely won’t end up ever coming about. It’s worth stressing that this promotion might not be available for very long and it also applies only to the physical edition of the kart racing title rather than the digital version.

As mentioned, there’s a good chance that this sale won’t matter for many Nintendo Switch owners given that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has already been sold to nearly half of all Switch users. Beyond this, MK8D has made even greater history for Nintendo and is the best-selling game that the publisher has ever released. Still, those who may be late to the party now have a perfect opportunity to grab the Switch’s version of Mario Kart at a price that likely won’t be seen again soon.

If you’re looking to learn more about Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and what it entails, you can get a look at a trailer and accompanying description for the game attached below.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

“Burn rubber across Mushroom Kingdom raceways—underwater, in the sky, upside-down in zero-g, and past the finish—for the win! Get revved up for local multiplayer*, online in-game tournaments, a revamped battle mode, and more! Stay fresh in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game by playing as guest characters Inkling Girl and Inkling Boy! You can use their Splatoon inspired karts on their battle mode stage, Urchin Underpass. There are also returning items, like Boo, the item-stealing ghost, and the Feather, used exclusively in battle mode. Veterans rejoice—you can hold two items at once! Prove you’re the world’s best racer and battler in online tournaments, or simply race and battle friends online. With many control options and handheld mode, there’s always a way to play on the Nintendo Switch system!