This Mario Kart Battle Bracelet Pops With LEDs

A chunky Mario Kart bangle that includes 15 embedded LED lights? Now this is a piece of jewelry that will definitely grab some attention.

The Mario Kart LED twinkling bracelet can be ordered here. It’s based on ThinkGeek’s original celestial fireworks LED bracelet, only this version features Mario, Peach, Yoshi, Bowser and more battling it out on the Rainbow Road that surrounds your wrist. The space-themed background twinkles with 15 LED lights that can be turned on and off at the push of a button — an effect that lasts around eight hours on a single charge. Below you’ll find a video of the bracelet in action, along with detailed product specs.

Product Specifications:

• Mario Kart LED Twinkling Bracelet

• Officially-licensed Nintendo merchandise

• A ThinkGeek creation & exclusive

• Bangle features Mario, Peach, and competitors on the Rainbow Road

• 15 LED lights twinkle when turned on

• Magnetic hinge allows for maximum wrist of 7″ (no really. we measured.)

• Materials: Stainless steel inside the bangle

• On/off button preserves battery life

• Batteries: Rechargeable (one charge lasts c. 8 hours)

• Charging takes c. 1 hour

• Includes USB bracelet with rechargeable battery and proprietary USB charging cable with breakaway magnetic connector

• Dimensions: 1″ thick bangle on 2 3/4″ x 3″ oval; 40″ charging cable

• Weight: 3.2 oz.

• Includes bracelet and proprietary USB charging cable

• Note: We recommend you plug this into a wall charger. If you plug it into your computer, you may receive an error message. Remove all other USB devices and retry.