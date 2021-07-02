Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Gets a Free Nintendo Switch Update, Patch Notes Released

✖

An all-new update has dropped for Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit on Nintendo Switch. Nintendo has announced version 1.1.0 of the game, which adds a new Mario Cup. The new cup includes multiple hazards, including dinosaurs and barrels. Placing third or better in the Mario Cup also unlocks an in-game kart based on Yoshi! Considering the fact that Mario Kart Live hasn't received much in the way of new content since dropping last October, this is a bit unexpected, but fans of the game should be pretty happy about it, regardless! Full patch notes from Nintendo can be found below.

"Mario Cup" has been added to "Grand Prix". Fulfill certain conditions in "Mario Cup" and receive three new "Course Themes" and a "Gate" to use in course creation.

"Super Yoshi" and "Yoshi Horn" have been added to the kart designs in the game. Unlock them by fulfilling certain conditions in Mario Cup.

Made general changes to improve enjoyment of the game.

For those unfamiliar with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, it's a Nintendo Switch game that combines the classic Mario Kart experience with a physical kart that players can drive around the house. Players build tracks using cardboard gates, and then race Mario or Luigi (depending on the set purchased) around the house using the Switch console. The game offers a unique take on the series that players should have a lot of fun with, provided they have the space required to make the experience work.

The $99 MSRP for Mario Kart Live likely scared off some players, but a number of retailers have been discounting the game lately, now that it has been out for the better part of a year. For those that just recently took the plunge on the game, or those that have been playing it since its release, the new content should be a welcome sight. Of course, most Nintendo Switch fans would probably prefer to see more content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, instead!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you excited for the new Mario Cup in Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit? Were you surprised to see new content added to the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!