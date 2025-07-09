Nintendo Switch Finally Getting “Overwhelmingly Positive” Rated Horror Game

It’s been more than eight years since Nintendo Switch was released, and the platform has seen a lot of games made available in that time, spanning countless genres. The horror genre is no exception, as the system has seen several notable games, from major franchises like Resident Evil and Five Nights at Freddy’s, to smaller one-off titles like The Mortuary Assistant. The system’s horror library will be expanding later this month, and fans of the genre might want to keep their eyes open, because this upcoming game has received a lot of accolades on other platforms.

On July 24th, SOMA will arrive on Nintendo Switch. Originally released back in 2015 on PC and PS4, SOMA has been highly praised over the last decade. As of this writing, the game holds an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, with more than 40,000 reviews. For some reason, the game has never been made available on Nintendo’s system, but that’s going to be rectified later this month thanks to developer Frictional Games and publisher Abylight Studios. A Nintendo Switch trailer for the game can be found below.

As can be seen from the trailer, SOMA features a blend of horror and sci-fi elements. The game takes place in PATHOS-II, a research facility located underwater. As players explore the facility, they’ll encounter various monsters as they try to solve puzzles and learn more about the game’s narrative. SOMA features a storyline with psychological horror elements and the game takes place from a first-person perspective. That’s pretty standard for titles developed by Frictional Games though, as the team is best known for the Amnesia series. SOMA maintains a lot of the elements that made those games popular, so fans of Amnesia might want to keep this one on their radar.

Amnesia: The Dark Descent and Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs have both been on Switch for a while now, but SOMA is only just now arriving on the platform. It’s impossible to say what took so long, but this is definitely a case of “better late than never.” The game’s arrival on Switch should please fans of the horror genre in need of something new to play, and the fact that it’s already critically-acclaimed means fans won’t have to wait for the reviews to roll in.

While Nintendo Switch 2 was released last month, it seems like the original Switch is still going to see a number of games released throughout 2025, and even into 2026. The vast majority of Switch games are compatible with Nintendo Switch 2, but Abylight Studios has explicitly stated that SOMA will be playable on the new system. That means users likely won’t have to worry about any of the backwards compatibility issues we’ve seen with some games over the last few weeks.

Do you plan on checking out SOMA on Nintendo Switch later this month? Have you played any of the other titles developed by Frictional Games?