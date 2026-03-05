Mario Kart World Leak Teases Return of Fan-Favorite Mode From Double Dash

A new leak associated with Mario Kart World has teased the return of a fan-favorite mode that first debuted in Mario Kart: Double-Dash. Since its launch last year alongside the Switch 2, Nintendo hasn’t come out with any major content updates for Mario Kart World. While there have been patches for the game that have refined it somewhat, many players have been wondering when brand-new modes or tracks might be added. Now, it seems like these long-awaited features could be rolling out imminently.

As of today, Nintendo shared on its website that it will be holding a number of Mario Kart World events throughout March to coincide with “Mario Day”, which falls on March 10th. At the bottom of the page, Nintendo attached a screenshot from Mario Kart World’s menu that is noticeably different from the one currently in the game. Specifically, the Battle Mode icon now features a Bob-Omb, which wasn’t present before. This seems to imply that Bob-Omb Blast is set be added to Mario Kart World shortly by way of a new update that Nintendo is planning.

What Is This Mario Kart Mode?

For the uninitiated, Bob-Omb Blast is a battle mode variant that first debuted in Mario Kart: Double Dash and would later return in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The mode is quite chaotic in nature and replaces all Battle Mode items with nothing but Bob-Ombs, which players then lob at one another left and right. It’s a fast-paced game type that has become a fan-favorite over the past 20 years and was highly requested to come back in MK World.

The notion that Bob-Omb Blast might be coming to Mario Kart World also opens up the possibility of other major additions being made to the game. While Nintendo could add Bob-Omb Blast and nothing else, there’s a decent shot that this mode may come as part of a much larger title update that would bring other new content as well.

For now, we’re left in the dark when it comes to this update for Mario Kart World as Nintendo has yet to announce anything specific on the matter. If this content is set to roll out for Mario Day, though, it could appear in-game as early as next week.

