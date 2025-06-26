Mario Kart World’s Latest Update Makes Big Change to Online Races

As the bundle title for the Nintendo Switch 2 launch, Mario Kart World has attracted plenty of attention. For the most part, gamers are loving the latest installment in the iconic racing series. I mean, you can race as Cow. What more could you want? However, there have been a few bugs and glitches along the road that Nintendo is working to patch. Since its launch, Mario Kart World has already had a few patches. Now, the latest update squashes a few more bugs to make Mario Kart World even better.

The June 25th Mario Kart World 1.1.2 update is available to download now on the Nintendo Switch 2. Like the two prior June patches for the game, it primarily focuses on bug fixes. This includes ironing out those weird fluctuations for Online Play and Knockout Tour modes. And that weirdly long fall on the Dino Dino Jungle course has also been remedied, ensuring a quicker recovery. You also won’t get stuck near the finish line on the Boo Cinema course when racing as Bullet Bill.

Another big change with this patch is that the courses selected in Random mode during wireless VS Races have been adjusted. The change means that Random will no longer guarantee players will get normal 3-lap courses when playing online. That means intermission tracks and standard regular race tracks can both populate now, and not all players are happy about it.

In all, this is a relatively short list of patch notes, but nevertheless brings in some important fixes for Mario Kart World as well as some more controversial ones. The update should install automatically as long as your Switch 2 is connected to the internet. If you want to double-check, you can head to the Home menu, then hit the + or – button to check the version number. It should say Version 1.1.2. If it doesn’t, hit “Software Update” and then download the new patch over the internet.

Mario Kart World Patch Notes for Version 1.1.2

As is tradition, this latest list of Patch Notes from Nintendo is pretty brief and to the point. For the full list of bug fixes and improvements in today’s Mario Kart World update, check out the patch notes from Nintendo below:

General

Adjusted courses selected in “Random” when selecting next course in a wireless “VS Race.”

Fixed Issues

Made readjustments to fix an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Online Play” and “Knockout Tour.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes can’t recover quickly after falling off the course in “Dino Dino Jungle”.

Fixed an issue where you continually hit the wall near the finish line of “Boo Cinema” when transformed into Bullet Bill.

Mario Kart World is available for the Nintendo Switch 2 console. It is sold as part of a Switch 2 bundle or separately.