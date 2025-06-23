Mario Kart World Developer Reveals Why Many Popular Characters Were Cut

The cast of playable characters in Mario Kart World is pretty different from the one offered in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The Nintendo Switch 2 game added in lots of alternate outfits for the main cast, as well as some new drivers that weren’t playable in past games. However, it also removed several racers, most notably any guest characters from franchises like Zelda, Animal Crossing, and Splatoon. In an interview with Ouest-France, Mario Kart World producer Kosuke Yabuki addressed those specific removals. According to Yabuki, these characters simply wouldn’t have fit with the world the developers were attempting to build.

“As developers, it would have seemed incongruous to add characters from other games to this universe. And it didn’t seem necessary, given everything we could already do with Mario,” Yabuki told Ouest-France (translation via Nintendo Everything). “We inevitably wonder how players will perceive this cast. But there are so many characters and so many costumes that there’s sure to be something for everyone.”

mario kart world’s costumed racers are one of the big changes to the game’s roster

That explanation lines up with what I speculated in my review for Mario Kart World earlier this month; guest characters fit with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe because there wasn’t anything connecting the overall tracks together. Once the developers started looking for ways to build a connected world, it made less sense to have characters like Isabelle or the Inklings racing with the rest of the cast. That might disappoint some players, but does make sense given the game’s overall vision; Yabuki even told Ouest-France that he would “absolutely not” consider adding characters from the Switch game ARMS, which he also produced.

Yabuki’s interview does a nice job establishing why the guest characters weren’t carried over to Mario Kart World, but it doesn’t explain the missing characters that do fit within that universe. Previous racers such as the Koopalings, Diddy Kong, and Funky Kong are all absent, and would have made sense in the Nintendo Switch 2 game. That probably offers more hope for those characters making a return at some point, either in free updates, or as part of a paid expansion. Unsurprisingly, Nintendo has avoided talking about any new or upcoming content thus far. However, it seems likely we’ll see some kind of big expansion along the lines of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s Booster Course Pass, someday.

The developers of Mario Kart World might have dumped Mario Kart 8 Deluxe‘s guests, but they did manage to offer a nod to one from an earlier entry in the series; R.O.B. appears in the game as a bike that can be ridden be players. That’s a bit of a downgrade from Mario Kart DS where he was a fully playable character, but at least the developers managed to sneak in some kind of appearance!

