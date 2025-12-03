Mario Kart World Gets Extensive New Update, Here’s What Changed

Nintendo has today released a massive new update for Mario Kart World on Switch 2. Since its launch earlier in the year, the latest Mario Kart game has continued to receive some sizable patches from Nintendo to improve the title based on feedback from players. In recent months, though, these updates have started to become fewer and further between, which left fans wondering

Videos by ComicBook.com

Downloadable right now, Mario Kart World update version 1.4.0 is perhaps the most extensive one that the game has seen so far. Nintendo has primarily looked to make a ton of quality of life improvements with this patch and has added new gameplay modifiers to certain modes. This patch has also primarily improved multiplayer functionality, specifically for those who happen to play online with friends.

Beyond this, Nintendo has also squashed dozens of different bugs that have been found in Mario Kart World in recent months. Some of these bugs were related to gameplay, while others were tied to specific tracks. All in all, these fixes should make MKW much better than it was before.

To get a look at everything that has been done with this new Mario Kart World update today, you can find the full patch notes courtesy of Nintendo attached below.

General

Added “Custom Items” to the item rules. This is a feature that lets you set which items appear. This is supported in “VS Race”, “Balloon Battle”, “Coin Runners”, and “Room” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”.

Made it so that music track name and source title of the track that is playing will be displayed on the Pause Menu.

Added “Music Volume” to “Settings/Controller”.

Made it so players who gathered in a “Room” of “Online Play” can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”. Up to 4 players can participate in “Race”, “Knockout Tour”, and “Battle”.

Made it so you can join in with friends who are playing “Knockout Tour” from “Friends” in “2p”, “Online Play” as well.

Added “Restart” and “Next Race” in the Pause Menu for “VS Race” in “Single Player”.

Made it so you can select “Photo Mode” from the Pause Menu in “Race against Ghost” in “Time Trials”.

Changed the course layout of below courses for “VS Race”, or “Race” in “Online Play” or “Wireless Play”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “DK Spaceport”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Crown City”. Race that heads from “Koopa Troopa Beach” to “Peach Stadium”. Race that heads from “Whistlestop Summit” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Desert Hills” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “DK Spaceport” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Crown City” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”. Race that heads from “Peach Stadium” to “Koopa Troopa Beach”.

You will now dash when riding on Manta Ramp’s back.

Made it so the player will not hit Dragoneel when transformed into Bullet Bill.

Made it so the player cannot use a second Boo while already using a Boo, when holding two Boos.

When Dash Food is taken by someone, shortened the time until that Dash Food reappears.

When a coin placed on water is taken by someone, shortened the time until that coin reappears.

Fixed Issues