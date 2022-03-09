Mario Party Superstars DLC Potentially Leaked

It looks like Mario Party Superstars on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED may be getting DLC and it may be getting this DLC soon. If you thought Mario Party Superstars already got DLC from Nintendo, well it didn’t, but you probably think this because Super Mario Party got DLC. As a result, the expectation was always that Mario Party Superstars would get DLC, but so far this hasn’t happened. Emphasis on so far.

While there is still no word from Nintendo on this changing, a recent survey over on YouTube may have spilled the beans before the official reveal. Over on Reddit, someone relayed word, with proof, of a surveg asking what games would the reader be interested in playing DLC for. There are then four games listed, and every other game listed has DLC. The one game that’s listed that doesn’t have DLC is Mario Party Superstars.

Does this confirm that this is changing? No, it doesn’t, but the Reddit post sharing the survey has caught the eye of Nintendo fans on the Internet.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not addressed this survey and the speculation it has created. We don’t anticipate this changing, but if it does, we will be sure to provide whatever Nintendo says, salient or not. In the meantime, take the speculation element of this story with a grain of salt.

Mario Party Superstars is available via the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. For more coverage on the Mario game, click here.

“Mario Party Superstars might not reinvent the wheel in any way, but its additions are very much wanted,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “From online play to controller pairing, these little additions add up to something special. Fans new and old will definitely find joy in this nostalgic remake, so die-hard players just need to keep their expectations in line. Mario Party Superstars is a fun game like those before it, and its nostalgic flair is endearing enough to cover its flaws.”