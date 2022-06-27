Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Gameplay Reveal Reportedly Happening Soon

A new report has suggested that Ubisoft and Nintendo will soon be showing off more gameplay footage from Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Since first being announced last year, new information on the second game in the Mario + Rabbids series has been quite sparse, leading some fans to believe that the title may not release in 2022. Luckily, that silence sounds like it should not be coming to an end before this week has wrapped up.

According to reputable video game insider Tom Henderson, a new gameplay showcase for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is slated to happen on Wednesday, June 29th. Henderson specifically claims that this new gameplay reveal will transpire at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT on Wednesday and will seemingly give us a lengthier look at the title. When Sparks of Hope was first announced, Ubisoft showed off a bit of the project's new gameplay, but nothing substantial was highlighted to give us an idea of how it will vary when compared to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Assuming that this new report is accurate, this also tells us that Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope won't be appearing during tomorrow's Nintendo Direct Mini showcase. Nintendo announced this morning that it will be holding a new Direct on June 28th, although the event is set to focus entirely on third-party projects. And while Sparks of Hope is technically being developed by Ubisoft, it doesn't sound like the game is set to be highlighted at this forthcoming stream.

For the time being, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is still slated to launch on Nintendo Switch at an undetermined date in 2022. Assuming that we do receive a new announcement associated with the game this week, perhaps we'll learn more about its release date at that time.

Are you looking forward to seeing more of what Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope will have in store? And when do you expect the game to arrive on Switch? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.