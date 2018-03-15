Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2LP Vinyl Soundtrack Revealed

Ubisoft has once again partnered up with iam8bit and Nintendo to bring the soundtrack of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to life with a, frankly, stunning vinyl set.

The latest game to receive the vinyl treatment comes with two unique translucent vinyls, a fuzzy mustache jacket alongside a paper doll playset, and hilarious cover art. With music by Grant Kirkhope, the new LP collectible item also comes with a digital download of the soundtrack … you know, just in case you didn’t feel like lugging your turn table everywhere.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the official product listing:

“When the Rabbids invade, hijinks ensue. But this invasion is more of an anomaly – an inspired collision of musical cues from the legacy of Super Mario and the equally fantastical world of the riotous Rabbids. Sewn together in sweet – and delightfully irreverent – harmony, the soundtrack to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is darn cute, playful and enjoyably weird – an expertly crafted cartoon journey, thanks to the king himself, mythic composer Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie, Viva Pinata, Goldeneye). Bolstering the fun is an impossibly adorable package, complete with a fuzzy mustache (no joke) and a paper doll playset to enhance your own whimsy.”

The 2xLP vinyl soundtrack is available now to pre-order for $40 and is set to release sometime in Q3 of this year. Haven’t gotten a chance to play the game yet (admit it, that image drew you in), here’s what you need to know about the latest Nintendo Switch title:

The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.

Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.