Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle 2LP Vinyl Soundtrack Revealed

Ubisoft has once again partnered up with iam8bit and Nintendo to bring the soundtrack of Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle to life with a, frankly, stunning vinyl set.
The latest game to receive the vinyl treatment comes with two unique translucent vinyls, a fuzzy mustache jacket alongside a paper doll playset, and hilarious cover art. With music by Grant Kirkhope, the new LP collectible item also comes with a digital download of the soundtrack … you know, just in case you didn’t feel like lugging your turn table everywhere.
According to the official product listing:
“When the Rabbids invade, hijinks ensue. But this invasion is more of an anomaly – an inspired collision of musical cues from the legacy of Super Mario and the equally fantastical world of the riotous Rabbids. Sewn together in sweet – and delightfully irreverent – harmony, the soundtrack to Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is darn cute, playful and enjoyably weird – an expertly crafted cartoon journey, thanks to the king himself, mythic composer Grant Kirkhope (Banjo-Kazooie, Viva Pinata, Goldeneye). Bolstering the fun is an impossibly adorable package, complete with a fuzzy mustache (no joke) and a paper doll playset to enhance your own whimsy.”
The 2xLP vinyl soundtrack is available now to pre-order for $40 and is set to release sometime in Q3 of this year. Haven’t gotten a chance to play the game yet (admit it, that image drew you in), here’s what you need to know about the latest Nintendo Switch title:
The Mushroom Kingdom has been torn apart by a mysterious vortex, transporting the chaotic Rabbids into this once-peaceful land. To restore order, Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi must team up with a whole new crew: four Rabbids heroes! Together, they will battle with weapons through four worlds filled with combat, puzzles, and unpredictable enemies.
Developed exclusively for the Nintendo Switch™ system, Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle is the best of the Mario and Rabbids franchises, combining all that you love about Mario’s iconic universe with the side-splitting antics of the Rabbids.
- Mario & Rabbids universes collide in this new adventure that combines the best of these two worlds!
- Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Yoshi join forces with four Rabbids heroes with their own unique personalities.
- Easy to play, difficult to master. Solo and co-op turn-based combat is a fresh gameplay experience.
- Battle with an arsenal of weapons through four new worlds filled with enemies, puzzles, and humorous fun!
- Pick up and play anywhere exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system, even on the go.