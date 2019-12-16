Mark Hamill and Ninja Are Going to Play Fortnite Together

The marriage between Star Wars and Fortnite has been quite interesting to watch. In the build-up to this week’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Disney and Epic Games have rolled out an unprecedented tie-in campaign between the two brands. As a result, over the last month, players have been treated to a plethora of Star Wars-related content, and this past weekend, a clip from the film played exclusively in the game. While it would seem that was the end of the official festivities, this week, on the day before the film’s release, Mark Hamill and Tyler “Ninja” Blevins will livestream Fortnite together!

Christmas wish in 3, 2, 1… Wait until you see what @Ninja and I have planned with @FortniteGame and @Xbox on Thursday. It’s going to be….Amazing! (and I’ll try not to make a fool of myself) #XboxPartner pic.twitter.com/A9SddlqV4S — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

The video is not actually part of the Star Wars x Fortnite promotion, but rather part of Microsoft’s Xbox Sessions videos, instead. In those videos, actors, athletes, streamers and more get together to showcase games and features available on Xbox. As such, it’s not unusual that Microsoft would select Hamill for the Fortnite session, but the timing cannot be seen as anything other than deliberate. It’s a smart move on Microsoft’s part, as some will see the video as part of the overall tie-in, while others will simply tune-in in anticipation of the upcoming film.

According to Ninja, the video will focus on new content in Fortnite. The brief clip shown in the tweet above shows some holiday-inspired weapons, but it will be interesting to see if any of the new Star Wars items will also appear in the video. While a skin of Luke Skywalker has not been offered in Fortnite (yet), skins of Rey, Finn, a Sith Trooper and a Stormtrooper have all been added over the last month. Players can also wield lightsabers and First Order blasters and can find crashed Tie Fighter locations on the map.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to release in theaters Friday December 20th.