Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Publisher Revealed

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has landed its publisher. Earlier this year, Skydance and Marvel Games provided its first extensive look at the forthcoming Captain America and Black Panther title. Since then, nothing else tied to the project has emerged, which has left fans wondering when more details might come to light. And while today’s revelation isn’t a major one, it at least reiterates that Marvel 1943 is pushing toward its launch in the coming year.

Announced in a new press release, Skydance shared that it has entered an agreement with Plaion, formerly Koch Media, to publish Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. Plaion, which is a subsidiary of Embracer Group, has previously published games that include Kingdom Come: Deliverance, Pathfinder: Kingmaker, and various games in the Saints Row, Metro, and Dead Island franchises. Other details on the release of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra weren’t provided alongside this announcement other than a broad recommitment to launch in 2025.

“We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development,” said Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz of the move. “This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to Plaion’s ongoing mission to become a global force in videogame publishing.”



“We believe Plaionis the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of MARVEL 1943: Rise of Hydra,” said Skydance’s co-president Julian Beak. “For our studio’s debut title, we’re crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We’re thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

Currently, very little of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra has been shown off. Outside of a proper reveal trailer that dropped in the spring, gameplay footage of the title has yet to emerge. What is known, though, is that Marvel 1943 will be a linear, action-adventure game where players will take control of not only Captain America and Black Panther, but also Howling Commandos member Gabriel Jones and Wakandan spy Nanali. The game is specifically based on the comic book Captain America/Black Panther: Flags of Our Fathers and should broadly adapt the narrative seen in that series.