Will the Invaders Appear in Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra?

The trailer for Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra arrived on Wednesday, providing a breathtaking look at one of the newest entries into Marvel's roster of video games. The Skydance game, which was first announced to be in the works in 2022, centers around an unlikely alliance between Captain America and the Black Panther during the height of World War II.

The setting of Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra, and the ever-growing scope of the current landscape of video games, has led some to wonder what larger Marvel connections and Easter eggs the game might have. While we'll have to wait until 2025 to fully experience Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra, there is one possibility: could we maybe see Marvel's Invaders be a part of the game?

Who Are Marvel's Invaders?

Initially created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema, the Invaders first made their debut in 1969's The Avengers #71. The team is largely made up of Marvel's early Golden Age superheroes, with the core roster consisting of Captain America and Bucky, the Jim Hammond incarnation of the Human Torch and his sidekick Toro, and Namor. Across a number of comic appearances, the Invaders were shown in various flashbacks fighting against the Nazis in World War II, or dealing with other conflicts during that time.

In subsequent years, the Invaders have either returned in a supporting context or headlined their own series, most recently in a 2019 series from Chip Zdarsky, Carlos Magno, and Butch Guice and in the 2023 miniseries Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty.

Could the Invaders Appear in Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra?

Granted, Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra is already delivering a number of major characters — Captain America, the Azzuri incarnation of Black Panther, and their respective allies Gabriel Jones and Nanali. But the setting and overall premise of Marvel 1943 definitely lays the groundwork for the Invaders to possibly appear, or be teased in some sort of way.

Maybe Marvel 1943's incarnation of Captain America is already an established part of the Invaders, working with Human Torch, Namor, and any other Golden Age heroes as part of his drive in the game. Or, maybe the partnership between Captain America and Azzuri leads to the creation of the team overall, in order to get an alliance of heroes together to fight against the Nazis and set up a possible DLC or sequel. At very least, it's easy to imagine Human Torch and Namor being acknowledged in the game in some capacity — not only for their connections to the game's specific era of Marvel Comics history, but for the wildly different corners of canon that they represent. Establishing The Invaders as any sort of alliance between those four characters would also let the concept thrive for a new audience, something that has not seemed immediately feasible in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What Is Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra About?

In Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra, in the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy. Fighting alongside Gabriel Jones of the Howling Commandos, and Nanali, a Wakandan spy embedded in Occupied Paris, they must join forces to stop a sinister plot that threatens to turn the havoc of WWII into the ultimate rise of Hydra.

Marvel 1943: The Rise of Hydra will be released in 2025.