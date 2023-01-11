Captain America Reassembles a Classic Superhero Team

Captain America may be known as one of the leaders of the Avengers, but that wasn't the first superhero team he fought on. Steve Rogers' origin dates back to World War II, and after being frozen in ice he's discovered in the present day by Earth's Mightiest Heroes. His longtime partner Bucky Barnes is also back amongst the living as the Winter Soldier. Captain America and the Winter Soldier are currently at odds with each other, all thanks to the manipulation of a new evil group called the Outer Circle. With his best friend no longer at his side, Cap has assembled a new group of allies to help him in his fight, and they just adopted the name of the first team Cap ever fought on.

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #8 is from the creative team of Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Carmen Carnero, Nolan Woodard, and VC's Joe Caramagna. Last issue, Cap called on Sharon Carter, Peggy Carter, Nick Fury, Roger Aubrey, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and the Redacted to follow up on some connections between the Outer Circle and A.I.M. Just as they devised a plan, the team was mysteriously split up and separated across the country, with no memory of how they got there.

Thanks to Aaron Fischer, the Captain Americaof the Railways, they regroup and call on Emma Frost to help with a psychic probe. They learn M.O.D.O.C., the Mental Organism Designed Only for Control, has messed with their heads. After a pep talk from Sharon Carter, Captain America stands tall and recruits his friends to head back to New York City and stop A.I.M. from taking control of the city, taking on the name Invaders.

Who Are The Invaders?

Created by Roy Thomas and Sal Buscema, the Invaders debuted in 1969's The Avengers #71. The team consisted of Captain America, Bucky Barnes, Jim Hammond/Human Torch, Toro, and Namor the Sub-Mariner. They fought together in World War II but with the apparent deaths of Captain America and Bucky, moved on to other duties.

The Invaders have returned several times in the present day, with its membership shifting but usually involving some of its original team members. The latest iteration of the Invaders saw Captain America, Winter Soldier, and the Human Torch reunite to stop Namor, spinning out of events in the Avengers series.

Winter Soldier Gets a New Costume and Codename

The Captain America: Cold War event will see Winter Soldier adopt a new costume to go with a change in his status quo. The upcoming crossover between Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty and Captain America: Symbol of Truth arrives in 2023, tying together the major plotlines Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson have faced in their sister titles. Marvel held a Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event panel at New York Comic Con, where more details on the Captain America-centered event were revealed. Covers for upcoming issues revealed Winter Soldier's new costume designed by artist Carmen Carnero.

