Marvel: Crisis Protocol Reveals Rogue’s Abilities

Atomic Mass Games has posted the character card for Rogue, one of the upcoming heroes debuting in an X-Men-themed line of Marvel: Crisis Protocol releases early next year. Earlier this month, Atomic Mass Games announced that it would be releasing another line of X-Men characters to its popular miniatures skirmish game Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Including in this wave of releases is Rogue and Gambit, and now Atomic Mass Games has given fans a look at what Rogue’s abilities will be in the game.

https://twitter.com/atomicmassgames/status/1437446386262360064

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team’s total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through.

Rogue has a Threat Level of 4 and has a plethora of abilities focused on draining power from her opponents. Rogue’s Absorbing Strike ability saps Power from an opponent equal to the number of wilds rolled on the attack, and she can also directly sap power from an opponent using her Mutant Absorption superpower. Rogue also takes one less damage from her Kree-Mutant Physiology, is immune to Poison, and can fly. Rogue also can throw enemies as part of her Southern Hospitality attack and can toss terrain with her Marvelous Strength superpower.

As shown in the tweet above, Rogue can also use her fellow mutants’ superpowers using the “Pardon Me, Sugah” tactics card. Rogue can mimic the abilities of Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, Deadpool, or Magneto, albeit at the cost of the chosen mutant suffering one damage when she uses their powers.

Other X-Men coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in the coming months include Gambit, Colossus, Magik, and Juggernaut. The new characters will be released in early 2021 after a series of mystic-themed characters that include Dr. Strange, Clea, the Ancient One, Baron Mordo, Doctor Voodoo, the Hood, Blade, and Moon Knight.

Character packs for Marvel: Crisis Protocol can be found at local game stores.