Marvel: Crisis Protocol Teases X-Men Announcement

Marvel: Crisis Protocol could soon be adding the X-Men to its ever-growing roster of heroes and villains. Atomic Mass Games, the publisher of the Marvel: Crisis Protocol miniatures skirmish game, posted a brief tease on Twitter about an upcoming announcement on July 29th, as part of the Fantasy Flight In-Flight Report. Atomic Mass Games officially "launched" Marvel: Crisis Protocol at last year's In-Flight Report, and it seems that they'll continue to get space at their sister company's major announcement presentation. The tease contained an image with an "X" enclosed in a circle, a likely reference to the X-Men franchise. You can view the teaser below:

Announcement coming 7/29/2020 at 7pm EST/ 4pm PST. pic.twitter.com/9Rjxvagzdk — atomicmassgames (@atomicmassgames) July 10, 2020

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which two players form rosters made up of Marvel heroes and villains and then battle in various task-based scenarios. Each character has their own superpowers and strengths, leading to dozens of viable team combinations. In recent months, Marvel: Crisis Protocol has focused mostly on the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Black Order, and the game is about to release Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, and the Green Gobin.

The X-Men are one of the most-requested requests to be added to Marvel: Crisis Protocol, and their inclusion could point to a more robust licensing deal between Asmodee (Atomic Mass Games' parent company) and Marvel. Although Asmodee has published a number of Marvel games in recent years, none of those games have featured the X-Men in any capacity, which has led to speculation that there was some sort of licensing restriction on the popular characters. However, a preview for Marvel Champions: The Card Game released by Fantasy Flight Games this week showed Wolverine on a card, and now it seems that more announcements about the X-Men are coming soon.

We'll find out more about Marvel: Crisis Protocol's plans later this month. The Fantasy Flight In-Flight Report will take place on July 29th at 7 PM ET on their Twitch channel.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.