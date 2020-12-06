Marvel Teases Another Fortnite Season

✖

In case you somehow missed it, Fortnite's giant Marvel crossover officially concluded with the defeat of Galactus at the end of the Nexus War. In game terms, the season ended, and a new one began. And while folks might currently have been sated with Marvel content in the title, the new season already has plenty of crossovers involved like God of War and The Mandalorian. But, if you were wondering if this kind of season-long Marvel event might happen again, well, Marvel has certainly teased that it is not yet done with the popular video game.

As part of a brief thank you to developer Epic Games, Marvel shared an image stating "see you again soon!" Now, what this might actually mean for Fortnite, nobody knows. It could be as simple as future Marvel-themed skins. But given the success of the most reason season, one has to imagine that there have been talks of doing something similar in the future. You can check out the image below:

Thank you, @EpicGames, for teaming up with us to launch #FortniteNexusWar. And a huge thank you to all the Marvel fans who participated! pic.twitter.com/Jjb0mE3B3D — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 5, 2020

Fortnite just recently launched Chapter 2 - Season 5 after a world-shaking Galactus live event at the end of the last season. The game itself is currently available on most major platforms, but the iOS version, specifically, has hit a snag after Epic Games intentionally set off a chain of events that caused it to be removed from the App Store. The legal fight over that decision is ongoing, but the short version is: nobody's playing Chapter 2 - Season 5 on an iPhone right now. Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 is currently ongoing on the other platforms, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Fortnite right here.

What do you think of the Marvel hint here? Are you excited about the latest Fortnite season? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!