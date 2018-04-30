Marvel Future Fight Celebrates Third Anniversary With Impressive Statistics, In-Game Events

It’s hard to believe that mobile users have been brawling with Marvel Future Fight for three years now. It’s funny how time flies when you’re trying to take down heroes and villains with a few swift techniques.

To celebrate the game’s third year anniversary, Netmarble has announced some new special in-game events for players, as well as releasing some impressive statistics that show just how popular the game has become.

According to the corporation, the game has managed to attract over 70 million players over the last three years. In addition, it managed to introduce two all new characters to the Marvel Universe — a new female version of Captain America (Sharon Rogers), as well as Luna Snow.

As for the top male superhero that was selected in the game, Iron Man took the first place honors; meanwhile, Sharon Rogers ended up being the favorite on the female side of the fighting arena.

Over the course of the game, Thanos was challenged — and defeated — 11 million times. (Kind of sounds like the stats that Doctor Strange came up with in Avengers: Infinity War, doesn’t it…? “How many did we win?”)

Finally, some of the more popular outfits in the game include Sharon Rogers’ Star Light Armor, as well as Loki’s Lady Loki design.

But there’s more where that came from, as Netmarble then detailed the special events available within the game, as well as the goods that you can pick up.

“Additional events will be hosted in honor of the 3rd year anniversary including a 56-day check-in event and another daily reward event which will give out Premium Hero boxes from April 30th to May 7th. Players will receive 30 boost points six times from April 3rd to May 1st, and a special 3rd year anniversary Comics Card will be handed out to players who log in on April 30th. Rounding out the month’s events, there will be a special sale for gold, ISO-8, special equipment, and more,” the company noted in its press release.

“We’re honored to have supported players and their heroes’ quest against the evils of the Earth for 3 years”, said Seungwon Lee, Chief Global Officer of Netmarble, “We thank everyone for standing by us all this time and will continue to create exciting content for the good of the universe for years to come!”

This comes on top of the previously released Infinity War update that came out earlier this month, in time for the release of the blockbuster film. So dig in, Future Fight fans!

Marvel Future Fight is available now for iOS and Google Play.