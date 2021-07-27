Marvel Future Revolution Release Date Revealed

Marvel Future Revolution, the open-world action role-playing video game from Netmarble and Marvel Entertainment, is officially set to launch globally for iOS and Android devices on August 25th. The announcement comes just under a month away from the release date, and while it is hard to say right now whether the free-to-play mobile title will make a significant dent, what we have seen so far certainly looks promising.

Those interested in pre-registering for the game can do so at the link in the Tweet below.

The moment that you've all been waiting for: MARVEL Future Revolution launches on 8/25! The call for Super Heroes to unite is NOW. Pre-Register Here: https://t.co/tQNRrPqJ1X pic.twitter.com/UF5IpmZaQh — Marvel Future Revolution (@MarvelFutureRev) July 27, 2021

If you are not already familiar, the basic premise of Marvel Future Revolution is that a number of different Earths have converged into a new "Primary Earth" featuring areas like New Stark City, the Hydra Empire, Sakaar, and more. Players take on a role as part of the "Omega Flight" team of superheroes to defeat villains and defend the newly merged planet. Marvel Future Revolution boasts eight playable characters at launch in the form of Black Widow, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man, Star-Lord, and Storm. It also includes what the press release calls "an extensive collection of iconic costumes from throughout the Marvel Universe" with over "400 million costume combinations per hero." It also includes an original narrative, inspired by previous Marvel stories but not a retelling of them.

"For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos," Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games, said as part of the game's initial announcement in early 2020. "We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe."

As noted above, Marvel Future Revolution is officially set to release for iOS and Android devices on August 25th. Pre-registration is open now for both iOS and Android. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Marvel-branded mobile title from Netmarble right here.

