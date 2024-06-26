Marvel Games Reveals How Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection Came to Be

During last week's Nintendo Direct, one of the most exciting announcements was Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. Launching later this year, the compilation will feature a number of beloved games, including Marvel Super Heroes, Marvel vs. Capcom, and The Punisher. Given some of the complications that can arise when it comes to older licensed games, the announcement was a very pleasant surprise. In the latest episode of the Official Marvel Podcast, Laura Hathaway of Marvel Games was asked about how the project came to be, and while she didn't provide specific details about the discussions with Capcom, she did explain why the collection was "exciting" for Marvel.

"We have this rich history of making games with Capcom, going all the way back to Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter... all of those really incredible titles that people remember playing back in the '90s. So we're always looking for ways to really surprise and hopefully delight our fans. So the idea of bringing these games back was always really, really exciting to us, so we're glad to finally be able to announce it to everybody" said Hathaway.

Judging by the overwhelmingly positive reaction to this collection, it would seem Marvel's goal of delighting fans has been well and truly accomplished. Capcom's Marvel fighting games have held a special place in the hearts of players for decades now, but those games have been pretty hard to come by, and have gotten limited releases on home platforms. Outside of the expensive Arcade1Up cabinet, there just haven't been a lot of ways to play these titles on newer hardware. At $49.99, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is going to be a much more affordable way of accessing these games!

At this time, a specific release date has not been announced for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, but it will be coming out in 2024 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Steam. A physical version of the game has been confirmed, and will not require a download at launch, meaning that all content will be on the disc or cartridge.

