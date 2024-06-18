Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Announced

When it comes to Marvel games, Capcom has created some of the best ones ever made. Titles like Marvel Super Heroes and X-Men vs. Street Fighter have been beloved for decades now, but these games have largely been missing from Nintendo platforms. That will change later this year, as Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics has been announced for Nintendo Switch. In total, the compilation will feature seven games, and will include online play, a training mode, and a bunch of additional features. The collection will include the following games:

X-Men: Children of the Atom

Marvel Super Heroes

X-Men vs. Street Fighter

Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter

Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 New Age of Heroes

The Punisher

A trailer for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection can be found below.

While Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection was announced during today's Nintendo Direct, it will be coming to additional platforms; according to Capcom's press release, it will also be released on PlayStation 4 and Steam, and will retail for $49.99. At this time, Capcom has not announced whether the collection will be getting a physical release, or if it will be digital only. Given the popularity of these games, and how long fans have been waiting for a new release, hopefully we'll see both a physical release, and maybe even a special edition with some bonuses. Unfortunately, we also do not have a firm release date beyond "2024."

For those that have never played any of these fighting games, this collection should offer the perfect opportunity. Fans of X-Men '97 in particular should be excited, as these games featured voice actors reprising their roles from the original animated series. Online features in the collection will include rollback netcode, leaderboards, and a spectator mode if you just want to watch other players battling it out!

The compilation might be called Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection but only six of the seven games are fighting games. The Punisher is actually an arcade beat-em-up where Frank Castle takes down a number of villains from the Marvel Universe, including Jigsaw, the Kingpin, and Bushwhacker. A second player can join in on the game, taking on the role of Nick Fury.

Are you excited for Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics? Which game interests you the most? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!