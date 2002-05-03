Marvel Has Some “Incredible” Plans For Games, Including A Possible Defenders Project

Marvel's games division has already talked about its turnaround with its products as of late, including Insomniac Games' Spider-Man game for PlayStation 4 and Square Enix's forthcoming Avengers projects. But that's just the beginning for the company.

Speaking with GameSpot, Marvel Games vice president and executive producer Mike Jones indicated that there were bigger things on the horizon for Marvel's game division. "We absolutely have a roadmap," he explained. "We have some incredible mobile, console, and VR games planned that I can't announce or talk about today. We are curating our portfolio and trying to find the best match for character, partner, genre, platform and trying to not just see who wants a license to make a game. We're actually very active in planning what are the right experiences for the right franchises for the right platforms, as well as finding the right partners who can provide the best of that.

He continued, "A lot of times partners come to us and tell us they're really passionate about a character and have an amazing idea for a project. While other times, we have partners and developers that we really respect and want to work with. It's definitely music and lyrics, and we're always trying to find those perfect marriages.

"Marvel Studios decides who directs a film based on a character's genre and type of story they're in, so we're similarly thinking the same way of who would be perfect for a Spider-Man or an Avengers game experience. We want to make sure that we pair the right characters and the right franchises with the best possible developers. There is a clinical portfolio management excel spreadsheet component to this process, but more importantly, it's about passion."

Not only that, but with The Defenders set to debut on Netflix next month, we could be seeing something out of that project as well. "The same thing goes with Avengers: "What makes an Avengers story unique and different from a Spider-Man story or even a The Defenders story? In a sense, we've learned from all kinds of great storytelling in gaming.

There are characters like Spider-Man, Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Defenders, which are all properties that have a natural awareness and fan affinity and we absolutely want to make sure that we deliver on those."

That's not a confirmation, mind you, but something could be cooking up.

Marvel's new game push begins next year when Spider-Man arrives for PlayStation 4.