Marvel Galactus The Devourer Premium Figure HeroClix Preview

The devourer of worlds has returned to HeroClix! WizKids Games will release the Marvel Heroclix: Galactus - Devourer of Worlds Premium Colossal Figure, the first premium figure in HeroClix history. The figure's sculpt dwarfs other HeroClix figures but is playable alongside anything in your HeroClix collection. But this figure is also designed with the non-players in mind. What sets the premium figure apart from the typical HeroClix figure is the scale and the details. While WizKids has produced some stunning HeroClix figures in the past, Galactus -Devourer of Worlds is on another level and can be appreciated by collectors of comic book figures and statues without ever playing a game of HeroClix.

The figure comes with two swappable heads. One has Galactus in his signature headwear. The other removes the headpiece to show the devourer's bare face with crackling power spilling out of his eyes. The energy coming from Galactus's right hand is also detachable if you want to display him on a crowded bookshelf or another snug spot. If you're the type that likes to keep your collectibles in a "mint in box" condition, the large box that Galactus comes in is fantastically designed. However, for my money, the scale and detail of the figure are best appreciated outside of the box.

If you are a HeroClix player, then Galactus offers a variety of ways to bring him to the battlefield. His starting lines come as cheap as 100 points, for easy inclusion on any standard HeroClix force. But if you want to take on an entire army played by one (or more) of your friends, the dial can start as high as 750 points, more than 2.5 times the point value of a typical HeroClix game.

Players can also play Galactus from the Sideline instead of directly on the map. From there, he can turn one of your other characters into his herald. This herald gains the Power Cosmic and some other special powers from the Herald Dial. And if you can get the herald to your opponent's starting area on the other side of the map, you can summon Galactus into the battle!

Galactus already sold out when he went up for pre-order, but WizKids has made a second shipment available for pre-order now. Read on below to see some shots of this stunning figure and see the card that reveals his full power within the game.

The Marvel HeroClix: Galactus - Devourer Premium Figure is available to pre-order now from Amazon, the WizKids Store, and at your local game store. The first round of pre-orders will be sent out in late September, with the second round following in November.