Marvel Realm of Champions Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

Kabam and Marvel Games today revealed the very first gameplay trailer for the upcoming mobile action role-playing video game, Marvel Realm of Champions. Relatively little about how the upcoming mobile video game works has been revealed since it was first announced at New York Comic Con last year. Occasional updates from the developer have detailed the game's story and various factions, but in the months since last October, nothing has been said or shown of how it plays. Until now.

The trailer, which you can watch above, shows off several different top-down battlegrounds in the style common to mobile action role-playing games as well as some of the 3v3 team fighting and abilities used by various characters. One of the major marketing points here appears to be the ability to customize characters to make them your own. These changes appear to be cosmetic in nature only.

Create your customized Champion and brawl in epic multiplayer mayhem! Explore a mysterious, intriguing and exciting new Marvel Universe. This is MARVEL REALM OF CHAMPIONS! #MarvelRealmofChampions #Marvel pic.twitter.com/dajfMtoLdy — Marvel Realm of Champions (@MarvelRealm) August 10, 2020

Here is how the game's story is officially described by Kabam:

"Long ago, Maestro, an evil version of the Hulk from an alternate future, forced shattered realities together to construct his own Battleworld and ruled these timelines filled with Gods and Warriors alike until he was secretly slain! With his iron grip no longer holding this world together, Barons from the Marvel-themed Houses like the House of Iron (Iron Man), Spider-Guild (Spider-Man), Patriot Garrison (Captain American), and more have risen to control their lands and turn the tide of war in their favor. As this Secret War begins, it is up to YOU brave Summoner to solve the mysteries of Battleworld and take your true place as a powerful Champion!"

Marvel Realm of Champions is scheduled to release later this year for both iOS and Android devices. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming mobile video game right here.

What do you think of the new gameplay trailer for Marvel Realm of Champions? Are you excited to check it out when it releases?

