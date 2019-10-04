Marvel Realm of Champions Announced

Today at New York Comic-Com, Marvel Entertainment announced a new Marvel video game dubbed Marvel Realm of Champions, which is coming to iOS and Android devices sometime next year. To accompany the announcement, Marvel also revealed the game’s debut trailer, which introduces the game’s premise, as well as some of the characters you can expect to see out of the experience, such as Iron Man and Black Panther. Unfortunately, further details on the title are currently a bit scarce, but as mentioned above, we know it’s hitting in 2020 and will be free-to-play.

Further, we also know Kabam has been tapped by Marvel Entertainment to develop the game, a team who previously made Marvel Contest of Champions and Transformers Forged to Fight. In other words, this isn’t the first time the developer has teamed up with Marvel to make a mobile game.

As you can see in the trailer, there’s no gameplay showing off what the game actually is, and unfortunately there’s also no product description that provides salient details either. All Marvel Entertainment says about the game is that you will become your own Marvel super hero, fight in a secret war, and conquer the Battleworld.

If fighting a secret war will prevent an open one…will you join us? Battleworld will rise in 2020 in “Marvel Realm of Champions”! Sign up now to get updates and information on the upcoming epic game: https://t.co/ouTOlPmE6P pic.twitter.com/INvhpjpVnV — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 3, 2019

Marvel also points out this is a completely separate game from Marvel Contest of Champions, however, the two games do share the same universe, and even share some of the same stories and events.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word on when we will hear more about the game, but we do know it will release in 2020, which may mean we won't hear more about it until the calendar flips over.