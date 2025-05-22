Marvel Rivals Is Getting an Auto-Chess Game Mode

Season 2.5 of Marvel Rivals kicks off on May 30th, and it is bringing with it a new, experimental game mode that adds auto-chess to the hero shooter. Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol will be released for a limited time on June 6th. This mode is a new experience that will fulfill players’ team-up fantasies by creating their own heroic teams and battle other teams. The best part of this game mode is its solo aspect. Many players get frustrated with randoms and the team-based main modes, so this will be a nice reprieve. No time was given for long this mode would be available, nor did NetEase indicate if players would earn rewards from it.

In Marvel Rivals’ Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol game mode, players select six heroes and villains to form their team. These are further customized by creating varied builds with various cards. These increase stats and incentive strategies in a new way for Marvel Rivals.

After building a team, players then place their heroes and villains on the board to best suit their plan. Once the match begins, both players’ teams will begin fighting and players will have control of Ultron to assist their team in battle. Whether players decide to heal their team or deliver a finishing blow is up to them.

By modifying each Marvel Rivals hero and villain’s abilities, players can create new combinations and see effects they wouldn’t see in the normal game modes. This includes the likes of Venom growing in size after devouring enemies, Hela firing in multiple directions at rapid speeds, or the amplified power of Psylocke’s ultimate ability. Another change in Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol is Strategists’ ultimates now deal damage in addition to healing their allies.

Finally, NetEase has incorporated player feedback into how the leaderboard will work for this game mode. After the complaints of the Giant-Size Brain Blast leaderboards, the developer has opted to let players play this game mode according to their preferences rather than ranking.