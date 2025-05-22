Marvel Rivals Reveals First Ultron Gameplay Footage

Update: Marvel Rivals has now shared the full Ultron trailer via X. The article below has been updated to include the new footage.

For many Marvel Rivals fans, the wait for the arrival of Ultron as a new playable character has felt longer than the entire span of the Infinity saga. But with Season 2.5 for Marvel Rivals fast approaching, NetEase is finally ready to show off a bit more of what players can expect from everyone’s favorite mechanized villain of chaos. In today’s Dev Vision video, NetEase showed off a teaser from the full Ultron character trailer, and we’ve got to say, he looks pretty good. Ultron will officially arrive on May 30th with the start of Season 2.5, and he’s bringing a new map along with him.

Today’s Marvel Rivals Dev Vision video is all about the kick-off of Season 2.5, and that means more info on Ultron and other new features arriving with the mid-season update. For a look at the Ultron footage shared during the Dev Vision, check out the video below. We’ve got it set to start right at the Ultron talk timestamp.

As shared during the Dev Vision, Ultron is confirmed as a Strategist character, offering healing alongside damage-dealing energy beams. His weapon is billed as an “all-new shooting experience.” And yes, he will be able to fly, making him our first fully airborne Strategist. For players who’ve been waiting to see a new Strategist introduced, Ultron might not have been the obvious choice, but he’s the one we’re getting.

Throughout the Dev Vision video, we get an even deeper look at Ultron in action. He’s the star of the show as NetEase shows off other planned updates and features for the game, giving us a closer look at the character’s in-game appearance. Marvel Rivals has also posted the full character trailer to X via the official @MarvelRivals account, so you can check it out below:

Keep in mind, this footage doesn’t necessarily show off everything Ultron can do. Even so, it does give an enticing first look at how Ultron will interact in Marvel Rivals.

Though Ultron is the headliner, he’s hardly the only change coming in the Season 2.5 update to Marvel Rivals. The mid-season changeover will feature a host of additional changes and updates to the game. Here’s a quick breakdown of the highlights:

New Map: Arakko

New Team-Up Abilities: Iron Man x Ultron, Jeff x Venom, Rocket Racoon x Peni Parker, Luna Snow x Hawkeye, The Punisher x Black Widow, and Jeff x Storm Jeff-Nado

Removal of Team-Up Abilities: Jeff x Luna Snow, Hawkeye x Black Widow, Rocket Raccoon x The Punisher, and Venom x Peni Parker/Spider-Man

New Auto-Chess Game Mode

Balance Adjustments featuring changes to the following characters: Captain America (Nerf) Dr. Strange (Buff) Emma (Nerf) Groot (Nerf) Jeff the Land Shark (“Partial Adjustment”) Human Torch (Nerf) Iron Fist (Nerf) Luna Snow (“Partial Adjustment”) Magneto (Buff) Psylocke (Nerf) Punisher (Buff) Storm (Buff) Squirrel Girl (Buff)



These changes will go into effect on May 30th with the start of Season 2.5. Full details for the update will be revealed closer to time, when the Season 2.5 Patch Notes are unveiled. Patch Notes often come out a few days ahead of the update, so we may have those details in a few days.

What do you think of our first look at Ultron in-game? Are you excited to check out this new Strategist? Let us know in the comments below!