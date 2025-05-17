Marvel Rivals Players Frustrated By Hellfire Gala Event Issue (Here’s How to Fix It)

The Hellfire Gala Moments event in Marvel Rivals is well underway, which means many players are starting to reach the higher tiers. Completing every Act in the event will earn players the free Wolverine Patches skin, which many Marvel Rivals players are eager to snag. However, doing so is proving a bit trickier than expected due to an issue with how the event is laid out. Many Marvel Rivals fans are struggling to unlock Hellfire Gala Act 3 because some of the requirements aren’t clear from the game itself. Thankfully, it is possible to unlock Act 3 and make your way to that free Wolverine skin.

Many gamers are making their way through the Hellfire Gala Moments event in Marvel Rivals only to get stumped with Act 3. This is because the game’s main event screen makes it look like the only requirement for moving to the next act is to claim 4/4 gifts from Act 2. This can make it appear that players have fully completed the Act, when in fact they haven’t. As the r/marvelrivals subreddit proves, many gamers are running into this confusion with the Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala event.

As you can see, the Gifts Claimed 4/4 note on the Act 2 Hellfire Gifts event makes it look complete from this screen. However, unlocking Act 3 is not simply down to redeeming the gifts, leaving many players thinking this is a Marvel Rivals glitch. But actually, there’s another step to take to unlock Act 3 and make your way to the free Wolverine Patches skin.

How to Unlock Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Act 3

A closer look at this screen reveals the issue, though it’s placed in a big of a confusing location. To unlock the Gala Star Vote Act 3 tier for this event, players need to claim 4 gifts in the previous tier and complete all Act 2 missions. Because the 4/4 on the Hellfire Gifts screen makes it look like the missions are complete, you might think you’ve already done so. However, that number reflects gifts claimed, not missions completed.

If you click into the Hellfire Gifts tab, you will be able to view the full list of missions. Before you can move on to the voting stage, you’ll need to earn all available X-Coins by completing all three parts of the Act 2 missions in Marvel Rivals. This is no easy task, as it requires completing several matches, dealing a good bit of damage, and scoring some Double KO’s. The event menu also doesn’t clearly list out everything in a simple, straightforward page, so it can be a little tricky to see what all you need to do to progress. Each of the floating tickets on the screen shows a different mission, and you’ll need to check them all off before you can head to Act 3.

Act 1 has fewer missions, but they can still be tricky to keep track of

However, once you complete all of the missions in Act 2 for Marvel Rivals Hellfire Gala Moments, you should be able to move on to Act 3. This act lets you vote on which Marvel Rivals character will get a new skin and offers one set of 5 additional missions to complete. Once you take care of those, you’ll be able to get the free Wolverine Patches skin.

Gamers have until May 23rd to complete everything in the Hellfire Gala Moments event and claim the free Wolverine skin. This also marks the deadline for voting on a brand-new Marvel Rivals skin. So, if you haven’t yet, you’ll want to dedicate some serious time to grinding through those Act 2 missions so you can unlock and complete Act 3 before the deadline.