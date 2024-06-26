Marvel Rivals Announces Console Beta Dates and Details

Following last month's closed alpha, a closed beta has been announced for Marvel Rivals. However, this time around, players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam will all be able to participate! Kicking off on July 23rd at 6 p.m. ET, the test will run through August 5th at 3 a.m. ET. The beta will be open to players in North America, Europe, and Asia, and those selected will be able to test out the game's cross-play with the other versions. Those hoping to participate on console will have to fill out a questionnaire, and look for an email to see if they've been selected. The questionnaire can be found right here.

The questionnaire asks participants a number of questions about their familiarity with PvP shooters, as well as Marvel comics, shows, and movies. Presumably, the game's developers are looking for people knowledgeable about the genre and the characters, but they might also want to gauge the reactions of people less familiar, as well. Since NetEase specifically mentions that it's testing cross-play, they'll probably want a good mix between players on various platforms, as well. The process for Steam users will be a little different from those on console. Starting on July 20th, the Marvel Rivals Steam page will have an option to request access, and "those selected will be promptly notified."

Unfortunately, we don't know exactly how many participants NetEase needs for this Marvel Rivals test, so those interested in signing up might want to do so sooner, rather than later!

Marvel Rivals Console Beta: Characters, Maps, and Modes

Players that participate in the test will be able to choose from Adam Warlock, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Groot, Hela, Hulk, Iron Man, Loki, Luna Snow, Magik, Magneto, Mantis, Namor, Peni Parker, Punisher, Rocket Raccoon, Star-Lord, Storm, Scarlet Witch, Spider-Man, and Venom. That's the entire roster announced so far, so those selected for the closed beta will be able to get a feel for all of the playable characters.

The concept for Marvel Rivals is all about the Multiverse, and the beta test will allow players to check out four maps from two locations. Yggsgard (a previously revealed amalgam of Yggdrasil and Asgard) has the Yggdrasill Path map and the Royal Palace, while Tokyo 2099 has Shin-Shibuya and Spider-Islands. Last but not least, three modes will be available: Convoy, Domination, and Convergence.

Are you excited to check out Marvel Rivals? Will you be signing up for the closed beta? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!