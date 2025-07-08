Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Season 4 and 5 Themes

Season 3 of Marvel Rivals is set to be released later this week, and players can expect a whole bunch of new content when it arrives. Unsurprisingly, NetEase is already hard at work on future content, and it seems the next two themes may have been revealed. According to reliable leaker X0X_Leak, Marvel Rivals Season 4 will put a focus on K’un-L’un, best known as the location where the power of the Iron Fist is bestowed upon those deemed worthy. That location could end up being a great map for the game, and it could give NetEase an opportunity to add in new designs inspired by the Iron Fist comics.

The Iron Fist that appears in Marvel Rivals is Lin Lie, the successor to Danny Rand. Lie’s story in Marvel Rivals makes references to several other characters connected to Iron First, including the Immortal Weapons. It’s possible that a season based on K’un-L’un could see new skin designs based on these characters, should this rumor pan out. However, that’s just speculation.

lin lie is the iron fist that appears in marvel rivals

While the leaked theme for Season 4 makes a lot of sense, the next one is much more unusual. According to X0X_Leak, Marvel Rivals Season 5 will have something to do with love and romance. The Marvel universe has no shortage of romantic pairings, from Gambit and Rogue to Mystique and Destiny. It’s hard to imagine how NetEase could flesh out this idea and adapt it to a game like Marvel Rivals. After all, the game puts a bigger focus on violence, rather than romance. However, there are some neat ways the developers could sell the overall concept. Since Season 5 is still very far away, we’ll have to wait and see how NetEase pulls this off, and if any plans change over the coming months.

As with any leak, readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt. Many of the leaks associated with Marvel Rivals come from datamines. While those can offer a pretty reliable vision of things to come, it’s worth noting that plans are constantly changing in the video game industry, especially when it comes to live-service titles. All of this might be planned for Seasons 4 and 5, and NetEase could pivot as plans change, or to meet specific fan demands.

For now, Marvel Rivals fans will have to just look forward to seeing what Season 3 brings. We know that the new season will see two major playable characters added to the roster: Phoenix and Blade. Jean Grey will appear at the start of the season, while the iconic vampire hunter will make his debut at the midway point. The season’s primary villain is Knull, the original King in Black. The villain awakens in the core of Klyntar, and he’s apparently enlisting a new queen. The focus on Symbiotes will result in new skins for several members of the game’s cast.

