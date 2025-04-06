Marvel Rivals Leak Reveals Daredevil Is Being Added

It’s only been a few days since NetEase confirmed the next 2 characters coming to Marvel Rivals, but it appears another has now leaked ahead of time. According to datamines from @X0X_LEAK, the developers are currently working on adding Daredevil to the playable roster. The character’s passive will apparently be named “Spherical Clipping,” but that’s subject to change. In fact, the account was quick to note that “this is not a confirmation” that we’ll see Matt Murdock added to Marvel Rivals anytime soon. All this tells us is that he’s “at least for now getting worked on.”

Daredevil is probably one of the most high-profile characters still missing from Marvel Rivals. In a game that already features favorites like Captain America, Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Storm, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Daredevil added. Of course, the timing would also make a lot of sense, given the fact that Daredevil: Born Again is currently streaming on Disney+. With Daredevil interest at a high right now, it’s possible NetEase could add the hero sooner, rather than later.

daredevil’s shadowland era design is one of several costumes marvel rivals could add

If Daredevil really is coming to Marvel Rivals, it will be interesting to see the character’s in-game design. Every default design in the game has taken some creative liberties with the source material, and it’s likely we can expect the same for Matt’s costume. Of course, Daredevil has had a lot of alternate costumes that could be offered in the game’s shop. There’s the standard red, the original yellow look, the armored design from the ’90s, Matt’s black costume from Miller and Romita Jr.’s Man Without Fear mini (also seen in the Netflix show), and the black Daredevil costume from Shadowland, just to name a few. It’s also likely we’ll see some kind of design directly inspired by the Disney+ series. That’s a lot of potential options for the developers to choose from, so hopefully we’ll see all (or most) of these options make the cut.

Despite Daredevil’s popularity, the character tends to be left out of a lot of video games. The character’s video game appearances have largely happened in ensemble games like LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. If Matt Murdock really is coming to Marvel Rivals, it will offer one of the few opportunities gamers have had to play as the character. Hopefully this all does pan out, because fans of the comics and TV show would love to see the character show up playable in more titles.

Unfortunately, if Daredevil really is coming to Marvel Rivals, it probably won’t be until at least Season 3. The developers are planning to slow down the pace of new characters, with 2 arriving per season. Season 2 begins later this month, and will see the arrivals of both Emma Frost and Ultron. Emma Frost will be first off, arriving at the start of the season on April 11th. Ultron will make his playable debit a little bit later, arriving in Season 2.5.

Are you hoping to see Daredevil in Marvel Rivals? Which costume designs would you like to see added for the character?